Denny Hamlin won his second straight Daytona 500 and third overall, beating Ryan Blaney in an overtime photo finish marred by a terrifying crash that sent Ryan Newman to the hospital on Monday.
Newman had surged into the lead on the final lap when Blaney’s bumper caught the back of his Ford and sent Newman hard right into the wall. His car flipped, rolled, was hit on the driver’s side by another car, and finally skidded across the finish line engulfed in flames.
It took several minutes for his car to be rolled back onto its wheels. He was placed in a waiting ambulance and taken directly to a hospital.
Hamlin is the first driver since Sterling Marlin in 1995 to win consecutive Daytona 500s, but his celebration in victory lane was subdued.
“I think we take for granted sometimes how safe the cars are and number one, we are praying for Ryan,” Hamlin said.
Runner-up Blaney said the way the final lap shook out, with Newman surging ahead of Hamlin, that Blaney locked in behind Newman in a move of brand alliance for Ford.
“We pushed Newman there to the lead and then we got a push from the 11 ... I was committed to just pushing him to the win and having a Ford win it and got the bumpers hooked up wrong,” he said. “It looked bad.”
NASCAR gave no immediate announcement on Newman’s status and officials moved bystanders away from the crash scene.
Hamlin had eight Ford drivers lined up behind him as the leader on the second overtime shootout without a single fellow Toyota driver in the vicinity to help him. It allowed Newman to get past him for the lead, but the bumping in the pack led to Newman's hard turn right into the wall, followed by multiple rolls and a long skid across the finish line.
Hamlin’s win last year was a 1-2-3 sweep for Joe Gibbs Racing and kicked off a yearlong company celebration in which Gibbs drivers won a record 19 races and the Cup championship. Now his third Daytona 500 win puts him alongside six Hall of Fame drivers as winners of three or more Daytona 500s. He tied Dale Jarrett — who gave JGR its first Daytona 500 win in 1993 — Jeff Gordon and Bobby Allison. Hamlin trails Cale Yarborough’s four wins and the record seven by Richard Petty.
This victory came after just the second rain postponement in 62 years, a visit from President Donald Trump, a pair of red flag stoppages and two overtimes. The 0.014 margin of victory was the second closest in race history, and Hamlin’s win over Martin Truex Jr. in 2016 was the closest finish in race history.
That margin of victory was 0.01 seconds. The win in “The Great American Race” is the third for Toyota, all won by Hamlin. Gibbs has four Daytona 500 victories as an owner.
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
A downpour, as viewed from the press box, forces a postponement of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Crew members' fire suits dry out in the garage area before the restart of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's race was postponed because of rain. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Terry Renna
Trump NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump ride in the presidential limousine as they take a pace lap ahead of the start of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
Saul Loeb
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a flyover during the singing of the national anthem before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
APTOPIX NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Fans watch from the grandstands as Air Force One, carrying President Donald Trump, prepares to land at Daytona International Airport before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Crew members' fire suits dry out in the garage area before the restart of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's race was postponed because of rain. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Terry Renna
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Ryan Newman (6) and Brad Keselowski (2) lead the field on a restart to resume the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's race was postponed because of rain. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Drivers take the green flag to restart the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's running of the race was postponed due to rain. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Alex Bowman makes a pit stop for fuel and tires during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's race was postponed because of rain. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Chase Elliott (9) crosses the line to win the first stage during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's running of the race was postponed by rain. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Chase Elliott (9), Alex Bowman (88), Jimmie Johnson (48), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) and Aric Almirola (10) race down the front stretch during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's race was postponed because of rain. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Terry Renna
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
A group of Toyota's run in a single file from left, Denny Hamlin (11), Martin Truex Jr. (19), Kyle Busch (18),Erik Jones (20) and Christopher Bell (95) NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's race was postponed because of rain. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Terry Renna
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Denny Hamlin (11) gets to the line to win the second stage during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's running of the race was postponed by rain. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) loses control of his car coming out of Turn 4 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Matt DiBenedetto (21) crashes during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's running of the race was postponed by rain. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Crew members in Joey Logano's pit stall watch the field go by as the cars race by in the early evening during the final laps of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's race was postponed because of rain. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s car is crumpled as he makes his way down pit road after a crash during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's running of the race was postponed by rain. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Aric Almirola, left, and Jimmie Johnson (48) crash with other cars on the backstretch during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's race was postponed because of rain. (AP Photo/Chuck McQuinn)
Chuck McQuinn
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Jimmie Johnson (48), Ryan Blaney (12), Tyler Reddick (8), Justin Haley (16) , Austin Dillon (3), Ross Chastain (77), John Hunter Nemechek (38), David Ragan (36) and others are involved in a multi-car accident during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Kyle Busch (18) and Kurt Busch (1) drive towards pit road after an accident during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Crew members push Jimmie Johnson (48) back to the garage area during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Reed Sorenson (27) drags his rear bumper after colliding with Timmy Hill (66) on the back stretch during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Sparks trail Joey Logano (22) afte he was involved in a crash during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's running of the race was postponed by rain. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Ross Chastain (77), Ryan Preece (37) and Tyler Reddick (8) crash during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's running of the race was postponed by rain. Getting by are Christopher Bell (95) and Michael McDowell (34). (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Joey Logano (22), Ross Chastain (77), Ryan Preece (37), Christopher Bell (95) and Tyler Reddick (8) crash during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Joey Logano (22), Ross Chastain (77), Ryan Preece (37), Christopher Bell (95) and Tyler Reddick (8) crash during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's running of the race was postponed by rain. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Denny Hamlin (11) drafts Ryan Newman (6) during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's running of the race was postponed by rain. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Drivers sit along the front stretch during a red flag after a multi-car accident during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Clint Bowyer (14) and Michael McDowell (34) slide on the infield grass after colliding along the front stretch during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
APTOPIX NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Ryan Newman (6) goes airborne after crashing with Corey LaJoie (32) during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Ryan Newman (6) crashes as Denny Hamlin (11) and Ryan Blaney (12) battle during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Ryan Newman (6) goes airborne after crashing during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's running of the race was postponed by rain. Getting by is Chris Buescher (17). (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Ryan Newman (6) goes airborne after crashing into Corey LaJoie (32) during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's running of the race was postponed by rain. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Ryan Newman (6) gets turned into the wall by Ryan Blaney (12) as Denny Hamlin (11) misses them along the front stretch to win the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Ryan Newman, left, flips his car as he crosses the finish line in front of the grandstands during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Ryan Newman (6) goes airborne after crashing into Corey LaJoie (32) during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's running of the race was postponed by rain. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Track personnel arrive to help Ryan Newman (6) after he flipped his car on the final lap in front of the grandstands during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Denny Hamlin (11) celebrates in front of the grandstands after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Denny Hamlin (11) celebrates in front of the grandstands after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's race was postponed because of rain. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Denny Hamlin, right, celebrates as he and crew members hoist the championship trophy after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Terry Renna
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
Denny Hamlin, center, celebrates with crew members after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Terry Renna
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.