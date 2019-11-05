A Winston-Salem man was indicted on charges that he was driving 18 mph over the speed limit, causing a crash that killed a 74-year-old woman and a Mount Airy couple.
Gabriel Lopez Cruz, 34, of West Meadow Drive, was indicted Monday on three counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. He was also indicted on one count of exceeding the posted speed, according to court documents.
The crash happened at 1:48 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2018 on University Parkway at the entrance ramp to northbound U.S. 52.
Winston-Salem police said Florence Boothe was driving a 2013 Nissan Rouge and was turning left from northbound University Parkway onto the on-ramp. Cruz was driving a 2016 Ford Transit van and hit Boothe's car on the passenger side. Pamela Akers, 59, was in the front passenger seat and her husband, Eddie Dean Akers, 64, was in the real passenger seat. They both died at the scene.
Boothe was taken to the hospital with what authorities initially called non-life threatening injuries. But she died Sept. 1, 2018 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Cruz was treated at Forsyth Medical Hospital for minor injuries.
A witness told Winston-Salem police that he was driving south on University Parkway in the left lane and that Cruz's car passed him at an excessive speed, according to a search warrant.
Police evaluated the airbag control module in Cruz's van and it showed that, less than five seconds before the crash, Cruz was driving 63 mph. The posted speed limit on that section of road is 45 mph.
University Parkway at U.S. 52 was closed for 5 1/2 hours because of the wreck.
No court date in Forsyth Superior Court has been set for Lopez-Cruz.
