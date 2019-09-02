GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police are investigating a suspected home invasion in Greensboro that left two men dead, a woman struggling for life and a small child injured.
Greensboro police say they responded early Monday to calls about a shooting and found four gunshot victims. Officers say they have no information about suspects.
Police say that besides the two dead men, a woman shot in the incident is in critical condition. The child suffered minor injuries and was released after treatment at a local hospital.
Police gave no other information about the victims.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.