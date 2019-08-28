Kernersville train accident

The scene of a fatal train accident at OmniSource on West Mountain Street in Kernersville.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

The driver of a tractor-trailer died Wednesday afternoon when his truck was struck by a Norfolk Southern train in the 1400 block of West Mountain Street in Kernersville, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 3:30 p.m. as the train, with three locomotives, was pulling 35 railway cars east on the railroad track, said Kernersville Police Officer LD Griffith.

No one on the train was injured.

The truck was hauling cargo from the OmniSource Southeast recycling center at 1426 W. Mountain St. before the collision.

Griffith declined to identify the truck driver who was killed, saying the police department has yet to identify the man's family of his death. The driver lives out of state and it will take time to notify the next of kin, Griffith said.

No charges were filed in the crash.

Wednesday's crash is the first fatal train wreck in Kernersville this year, Griffith said.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments