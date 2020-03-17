Dare County announced it is restricting visitor access starting today.
The county said on its website permits will be required to enter its borders starting at 2 p.m. today. Checkpoints will be established at entry points to the county.
Visitors will not be able to travel through Dare County to access Currituck County (Corolla), Hyde County (Ocracoke Island), or Tyrrell County, the county said. People who live in, own property or work in Corolla or Ocracoke, will be allowed entry.
Get more information here.
The county does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the most recent update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
