Asking a state appeals court to toss a challenge to the removal of the Confederate statue from downtown Winston-Salem, attorneys for the three defendants — Winston-Salem, Forsyth County and the courthouse apartments — are citing what they call "crude, insulting and highly inappropriate" language in an email sent by an attorney for the United Daughters of Confederacy.

The group is trying to have a Confederate statue put back on the corner of the former courthouse square, after the city removed the statue March 12, citing public safety concerns arising from protests at the monument.

During negotiations over the appeals process, a court exhibit shows, United Daughters of the Confederacy attorney James A. Davis, in an email, told attorney Jodi Hildebran that she was "full of it," then told Hildebran that "Basically, you can go rotate on it."

Hildebran attached a copy of the email to the motion she authored asking the Appeals Court to dismiss the UDC appeal. Hildebran represents Winston Courthouse LLC, the owner of the former courthouse building. Her motion was submitted on behalf of the apartments, the city of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

In its appeal, the UDC is arguing that Superior Court Judge Eric Morgan erred on May 8, when he dismissed the lawsuit that the group had filed to stop the removal of the state and force its return. Morgan said that the organization lacked the legal right to contest the statue's removal because it claimed no ownership of the monument.

The statue's removal came after months of protests by supporters and opponents of the statue that stood on the corner of Liberty and Fourth streets since 1905.

Opponents charged the statue was a reminder of the campaign for white supremacy that deprived black people of the vote during the era in which the statue was erected. Backers of the statue called it a monument to dead soldiers that should remain as their memorial.

The city said protests around the statue had turned it into a public safety hazard.

Hildebran, the Winston Courthouse attorney who filed a motion Oct. 31 to dismiss the United Daughters of the Confederacy claim, maintains that the group's attorneys committed various procedural errors when they filed the appeal and never responded when the mistakes were pointed out, despite efforts by the defense attorneys to provide documents they said were missing and otherwise make corrections to the court record.

Hildebran said in her motion that the procedural violations by the UDC attorneys "are numerous and egregious" and that efforts by the defense attorney to help attorneys fix the mistakes "were met with disdain and belligerence."

The email described as insulting, according to a court exhibit made by Hildebran, was sent by Davis on Oct. 19 and addressed to Hildebran, with copies to attorneys including Angela Carmon (attorney for the city), Gordon Watkins (attorney for the county) and others involved in the case.

In the email, the UDC attorney says that Hildebran can't speak for the other attorneys because she is not the attorney of record for the city nor the county.

"Simply you are full of it," Davis writes. "I will address the record on Monday. Thank you for your cooperation. You should find a basis for your ill conceived position. Basically, you can go rotate on it."

Davis did not immediately respond to a request for a comment on the email.