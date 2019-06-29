APTOPIX Islands Power Outage (copy)

In this 2017 photo, Aaron Howe cooks in the dark kitchen at the Island Convenience Store in Rodanthe on Hatteras Island. Tourists had to evacuate the Outer Banks island after a construction company caused a power outage cutting an underground transmission line. Another power outage on the islands this year is also causing trouble, right before the July 4 holiday.

 Steve Earley /The Virginian-Pilot via AP

HATTERAS — Utility crews are working to restore power to two popular North Carolina Outer Banks destinations.

Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative in a statement Saturday morning said power has been restored to most of Hatteras Island and all of Ocracoke Island.

The company says the communities of Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo are still without power.

The cooperative has 7,600 customers on Hatteras Island. It attributed the outage to a problem on Dominion Energy's system, which provides power north of the Oregon Inlet.

The cooperative says its crews are now working at a substation in Waves.

This is one of the busiest periods for the Outer Banks because of the approaching Fourth of July holiday.

A days-long power outage in the summer of 2017 that affected Hatteras and Ocracoke led to mandatory evacuations.

