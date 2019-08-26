A woman was killed in a tractor-trailer crash in Winston-Salem shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday.
Anna Marie Waddell, 48, of Glenoaks Drive in Greensboro, was driving a 2015 Freightliner on northbound U.S. 311 when the truck ran off the road to the right and crashed into a guardrail, Winston-Salem police reported.
Waddell was found outside the truck and was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.
The northbound U.S. 311 ramp onto westbound Interstate 40 was closed for approximately six hours while officers and crews completed the investigation and clean-up.
This marks the 12th Winston-Salem traffic fatality in 2019. By this time in 2018, there had been 13.