In this May 13, 2019, photo, a red wolf roams its habitat at the Museum of Life and Science in Durham, N.C. Wildlife advocates have returned to court to prod the federal government to jump-start recovery efforts for the critically endangered red wolf, while North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a sharply worded letter urging further action. Amid the pressure, federal biologists plan to transfer wolves from elsewhere into the recovery area for the first time in years to promote wild breeding.