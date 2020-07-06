The contentious debate over whether Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper should have to get Council of State approval before issuing and extending emergency executive orders resumes today.
The Council, which is comprised of six Republicans and four Democrats, is scheduled to hold its monthly meeting at 9 a.m.
State Treasurer Dale Folwell has invited the members to meet in his office, rather than remotely. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall is expected to attend remotely, according to a spokeswoman.
All six GOP council members have said they want to fully reopen the state’s businesses sooner than Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, have planned.
Cooper extended Phase Two restrictions to July 17 after the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continued to increase. As of noon Monday, those totals were at 74,529 cases, 1,398 deaths and 982 hospitalizations.
It’s not clear whether the governor requires the approval of the Council on executive orders, particularly during a declared emergency. Cooper has said his executive orders adhere to state law.
In March, Folwell tested positive for COVID-19 and spent five days at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Two employees in the his office also tested positive for the virus in late March.
“I felt strongly that we all need to get together and have an open and transparent discussion of the issues facing our state,” Folwell said in a statement. “The meeting should not be adjourned until all Council of State questions and concerns on behalf of North Carolinians are addressed.”
Folwell said “the public is demanding a forum to discuss the economic impact that COVID-19 has had on our areas of responsibility, and what we’re going to do to flatten the economic curve.”
“When people are immobile, they can’t move and therefore can’t consume. This lack of consumption will mean cities and counties across the state are going to see a negative, multi-year impact on their (sales tax) revenue.”
In contrast, the latest Elon University Poll, conducted June 24-25 and released Thursday, found that 74% of 1,410 respondents support the public-health measure ordered by Cooper.
About 51% of respondents gave Cooper a letter grade of “A” or “B” for his administration’s handling of the pandemic.
Senate Bill 105
Senate Bill 105 is perhaps the most contentious of the eight vetoed bills.
It would require the governor to gain approval from at least six Council members to create or extend an executive order.
Several Democratic legislators have called the Council of State concurrence requirement “a poison pill.”
Cooper said in addressing his veto of SB105 that “placing additional bureaucratic and administrative obligations on the declaration of a state of emergency is a substantial change in the law.”
Cooper said the bill would “frustrate executive branch officials’ ability to quickly and efficiently respond to such an emergency by requiring agreement from officials with limited involvement in managing the response, and would risk diverting focus from responding to such an emergency.”
Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, a council member who is running against Cooper in the 2020 general election, sued Cooper over the Council of State issue. Forest is requesting a temporary and permanent injunction on Cooper’s authority to issue emergency executive orders without council concurrence.
Two bills that Cooper vetoed — House Bill 258 (reopen amusement parks and arcades) and Senate Bill 599 (reopening skating rinks and bowling alleys) — also contain language that would have required Cooper to gain Council approval for emergency executive orders.
However, that language was removed from House Bill 806 (reopen fitness centers and gyms).
Veto override votes?
On Wednesday, the state House is scheduled to address six vetoed House bills and the two vetoed Senate bills.
That doesn’t mean that any of the override votes will occur, considering there were just three attempts of 14 Cooper vetoes in the 2019 session.
At full attendance, overriding the governor’s veto would require at least 72 votes in the House and at least 30 votes in the Senate. The breakdown is 65-55 Republican in the House and 29-21 Republican in the Senate.
Two vetoed bills passed the legislature with enough votes to override if Democrats vote the same way.
The votes on House Bill 652 (concealed weapons on church campus that also operates a school) were House 77-38 and Senate 33-14.
The votes on House Bill 806 (reopen fitness centers and gyms) were House 75-31 and Senate 33-13. Some Democrat support for HB806 came from Republicans agreeing to remove Council approval language from the bill.
The rest of the bills, including SB105, cleared the legislature with enough House Democratic support to sustain Cooper’s veto.
