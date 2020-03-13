The level of concern about getting coronavirus is split along political party lines, a new poll finds.
In the United States, Democrats are more worried about the disease than Republicans, ABC News reported Friday.
While 83 percent of Democrats say they are concerned they will contract the illness, just 56 percent of Republicans say so, according to poll results from the news organization and researchers at Ipsos.
Overall, 43% of all respondents say they approve of President Donald Trump's handling of coronavirus, while 54% disapprove, results show.
Trump, a Republican, received backlash after he suggested people with coronavirus infections could go to work, against health officials' recommendations to stay home, McClatchy News reported earlier this month. The president made the remarks during an interview with Fox News and also said he thought the World Health Organization's coronavirus death rate was "false."
After Trump stood near a Brazilian aide who tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. president doesn't have plans to get tested for the disease, McClatchy News reported. Some Republican lawmakers voluntarily have gone into self-quarantine after possible exposure.
Another poll surveyed people from the two political parties, finding GOP respondents were the least likely to avoid social events and public venues due to the spread of coronavirus.
And Republicans were two times as likely as Democrats to say media reports about coronavirus were "seriously exaggerated," according to the poll published Tuesday from Axios and Survey Monkey.
Previous party division
It's not the first time U.S. residents were divided during a major outbreak.
When Ebola hit parts of West Africa in 2014, Republicans had "significantly more worry than Democrats," The Washington Post reported, citing a poll from the newspaper and ABC News.
At the time, Democrat Barack Obama was in office and experienced criticism about his handling of the outbreak. The backlash was related to hospitals' preparedness for possible Ebola patients and failure to ban travel to affected areas, McClatchy News reported.
In The Washington Post poll, about 41% of people approved of Obama's response, and 43% disapproved.
Pollsters surveyed 1,006 adults by phone, with a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points, according to the newspaper.
More recently, Ipsos said its telephone poll of 502 adults had a margin of error of 5.1, and Survey Monkey didn't provide a margin of error for its online survey of 4,633 people.
As of Thursday, the United States had 1,215 coronavirus cases and 36 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The cases were spread across 42 states and the District of Columbia, officials said.
