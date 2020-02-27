RALEIGH — While stressing there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in North Carolina, state officials said this week that residents should take common-sense precautions to prevent illness and businesses should think ahead about how to respond if employees must stay home to care for sick family members.
The state has been working for six weeks on plans for early detection and containment, said Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, state health director and chief medical officer with the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Tilson and Mike Sprayberry, director of Emergency Management, are co-chairs of the state task force on COVID-19. They spoke to reporters Wednesday about the state's plans and what people can do to prevent illness.
Sprayberry said emergency management personnel are working to develop plans alongside public health officials.
The state is in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local public health departments, Tilson said.
"We still consider the risk to North Carolinians to be very low, but we want to be as prepared as possible," she said.
The CDC said Tuesday that, with more cases being identified worldwide, it's likely the virus will spread in the United States and the country should prepare for disruptions.
"Ultimately, we expect we will see community spread in this country. It's not so much a question of if this will happen anymore but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illness," Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the CDC said in a telephone call with reporters, according to a CDC transcript.
The World Health Organization website reported more than 81,000 cases worldwide.
Earlier this month, the state set up a coronavirus helpline, The News & Observer has reported.
"It's a good time in North Carolina, when the risk is low, to look ahead and be prepared in light of the CDC recommendation yesterday," Tilson said.
She said conscientious handwashing and keeping your hands away from your face are commonsense practices to prevent illness. Face masks aren't meant to prevent getting sick, she said. Masks are meant to be worn by people who are sick to prevent illness spreading.
"We are not encouraging people go out and get a face mask," she said. "We do want people who are sick to wear a face mask."
If people in North Carolina become ill, they will be isolated at home or, if necessary, in the hospital, Tilson said.
If someone in the state tests positive for the virus, the public will be told, she said.
The state is not recommending people work from home, but Tilson encouraged businesses to review their human resources polices so they know what can be done if employees cannot come to their workplace because they're caring for a sick relative.
The new coronavirus was first detected in China. "One of the things we are finding is discrimination against people with Asian background," Tilson said. "Asian people are no more at risk of having an infection."
