CONCORD (AP) — North Carolina police have identified an elementary school teacher as the woman they say accidentally fatally shot herself in the stomach inside a Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Kannapolis on Saturday.
Police have confirmed the victim as 28-year-old Madison Moore. Moore was a third-grade teacher at Knollwood Elementary School in Salisbury.
Investigators said last week that Moore was storing a gun she owned in her purse when it fired and killed her. She was shot once in the stomach by the 9 mm Smith & Wesson.
In a news release, police called the death accidental.