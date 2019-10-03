GREENSBORO — Love them or hate them, electric scooters are likely here to stay.
They’ve already drawn plenty of attention from Greensboro riders. Riders took more than 69,000 trips on Lime scooters in the first seven months of the year, according to city research.
After hundreds of Bird scooters suddenly showed up in Greensboro one day last August, city officials drafted a new ordinance to bring some order to what was becoming chaos.
Riders, who pay for their mileage on scooters through dedicated mobile phone apps, were riding the scooters without regulations, on sidewalks and fast roads, dodging traffic and pedestrians.
The city was forced to react to a business that thrives on disrupting the status quo.
In November, the City Council approved a law that requires scooter operators to pay a $500 license fee and $50 per scooter. The law governed everything from how riders should park their “dockless” scooters to restricting scooters to streets with speed limits no higher than 35 mph.
After the city passed the ordinance, Lime and Bird both submitted proposals for licenses, but, in the end, Lime was the only company that signed on to the city program.
By July 1, the company was operating more than 250 scooters in Greensboro, city officials say.
Now the city is taking stock of its piles of data and what residents think about the scooter invasion. Officials want to collect as many opinions as they can through an online survey.
During October, residents can go online to the city’s survey to offer opinions and experiences with scooters locally. The survey seeks to find out how much people know about laws governing scooters, where they get their information about scooters and other issues designed to guide the city in tailoring the next phase of its scooter policy. The link is www.surveymonkey.com/r/E-Scooter_Survey.
The Greensboro Department of Transportation hopes to take new recommendations to City Council by the end of the year.
Chris Spencer, the interim director of transportation for the city, said that in addition to the survey, officials will compile data about health and safety issues involving scooters, including injuries and trips to emergency rooms that may be associated with riding.
“We’ve seen that in other places around the country, where there’ve been injuries,” Spencer said. “We’re trying to get a better sense of the trends so we can get a better picture of what’s going on.”
You might have noticed in the past couple of years that Lime also offered bikes through a similar phone app. After touting Greensboro as the first test market for its bike-sharing program, the company removed its bikes this spring.
Spencer said the city’s research will also deal with bike-sharing and how it might be returned to Greensboro.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.