The Winston-Salem City Council will vote Monday on whether to change the name of the Dixie Classic Fair, an effort to lay a contentious issue to rest without spending money on a consultant.
The city council's general government committee voted unanimously Tuesday evening to schedule a vote on the question of whether to change the name.
In doing so, the committee brushed aside staff suggestions for hiring a consultant to begin a lengthy process of exploring possible new names.
"This is a decision the council should make," said North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams, who chairs the general government committee. "It is not difficult. It is either yes or no. We have kicked this can long enough. The people look for us to make a decision. I want us to decide publicly whether to change the name or not."
There was no suggestion Tuesday of allowing any more public comment on an issue that has drawn thousands of responses over social media, emails and telephone calls.
Public input is still possible, though, since a motion to change the name, should it pass, would be followed by another motion directing city staffers to come up with a procedure for picking a name.
Several council members present for Tuesday's committee meeting cited a need to make the decision on the fair name without reference to the controversies that have swirled around the origin and meaning of the word Dixie.
"The removal of the name will not change the Southern lexicon," South Ward Council Member John Larson said, adding that there will still be "Dixie Chicks, Dixie cups ... and Dixieland music."
A push to change the name of the fair started April 9, when a group of residents came to the general government committee to say that the word Dixie was offensive because it has connotations of the Old South and slavery.
That kicked off months of controversy and heated exchanges both online and in a public forum the city held to get feedback. The result of all the input was a massive majority in favor of keeping the name. The surveys were not scientific polls but allowed residents and non-residents to voice their views.
But one action that never happened was a declaration by the council that the name would actually change, Northwest Ward Council Member Jeff MacIntosh pointed out.
Committee members agreed the process for looking at the name has been flawed. Tossing the decision to appointed citizen panels such as the Fair Planning Committee and Public Assembly Facilities Commission only put people "on a hot seat that they didn't volunteer for," as Southwest Ward Council Member Dan Besse put it.
What general government committee members were handed Tuesday was a proposed resolution authorizing a search for a fair-name consultant who would do a full-blown branding study, including focus groups and market studies, and costing some $60,000.
East Ward Council Member Annette Scippio said the city has more important issues to spend money on.
"I don't want it to stay in committee because it means we are avoiding a decision," Scippio said, responding to calls from some council members to delay action. "Take it to the council and see who wants to change it and who does not."