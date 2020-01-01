CHARLOTTE — Police are asking owners of short-term rentals such as Airbnb to voluntarily register their properties due to underage drinking, parties and armed robberies.
At a news conference, Capt. Brad Koch said that there have been "a number" of such incidents. By having landlords register, the police will know who contact when they arrive in response to 911 calls.
"A lot of the times they look like a nightclub in a condo or an apartment or even a residence," Lt. Mike Ford said. "Obviously that's concerning."
In one case in June, a graduation party turned fatal when 24-year-old Calvin Haines was shot and three others were wounded. According to WBTV-Channel 3 in Charlotte, the party was held at an uptown Airbnb.
Since spring 2019, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has also been compiling a list of short-term rental properties where officers have responded to 911 calls. So far, police have found around 50 properties, though Ford acknowledged there are likely many more.
Ford said that it's harder for police to shut down parties when they don't know who the owner is. The department also hopes they can educate owners about fraud, eviction and code enforcement, he said.
Mirroring a national trend, short-term rentals in Charlotte have risen in popularity said Brenda Hayden, president of the Charlotte Regional Realtors Association. As the city has grown, visitors have come to the city for entertainment, sporting events and professional reasons, she said.
According to a spokesman for Airbnb, there are 3,300 active listings in the Charlotte area.
People who book accommodations through Airbnbs or other platforms don't go through any formal background check or credit score process, which can leave owners and local residents nervous, Hayden said.
"Residents that live near or next door who might not know who to contact if there's an issue," Hayden said. "They can only contact the local authorities."
Some homeowners associations have limits on how short rentals can be or are proposing such policies, said David Kennedy, a property manager who is also a part of the Realtors Association.
The dangers are not lost on Airbnb either. After a Halloween house party in California left five dead, Airbnb banned "party houses" with open invites in November. Listings that allow events are also not permitted if the property are in multi-family complexes like apartment buildings or condos.
Kennedy said the police are also likely keeping an eye on the upcoming Republican National Convention in August, which will also draw out-of-town visitors into homes. While some homeowners associations fine residents for operating Airbnbs against local rules, the potential profit might be worth the penalty for some owners, he said.
In 2013 a Charlotte ordinance required all landlords to register their properties, though N.C. lawmakers invalidated the law for being a burden on landlords. The Observer reported that Charlotte-Mecklenburg police planned to use the information to contact landlords with excessive "disorder activity" on their properties.
While the Real Estate and Building Industry Coalition opposed the measure then, Hayden said local real estate groups are supportive of the police's push to get owners to voluntarily register.
Ford said owners who register can receive email alerts for fights, disturbances or any other incidents recorded on their properties. He also said the rental ordinance unit is also looking for a new case management software to track nuisance and rental property cases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.