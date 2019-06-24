At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, flying commercial is tough enough for a professional athlete like Cam Newton, much less sitting in tight quarters for 10 hours with long legs.
So on a flight back from Men's Fashion Week in Paris, Newton offered $1,500 to a passenger to change seats. Newton was hoping for a seat with more room. But Newton was turned down.
He quietly, if a little dejectedly, walked back to his seat.
Eli Edwards, a competitor on NBC's "Titan Games", posted the video on Twitter.
So this happened... @CameronNewton offered a man $1500 cash for extra leg room on a 10hr flight and the man said “No??” #GiveFranceTheNFL pic.twitter.com/xQohV9Ngef— Eli Edwards (@ElisaraEdwards) June 22, 2019
