Panthers Football

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton arrives for the NFL football team's practice in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

 Chuck Burton

At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, flying commercial is tough enough for a professional athlete like Cam Newton, much less sitting in tight quarters for 10 hours with long legs.

So on a flight back from Men's Fashion Week in Paris, Newton offered $1,500 to a passenger to change seats. Newton was hoping for a seat with more room. But Newton was turned down.

He quietly, if a little dejectedly, walked back to his seat.

Eli Edwards, a competitor on NBC's "Titan Games", posted the video on Twitter.

(c)2019 The Charlotte Observer (Charlotte, N.C.)

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments