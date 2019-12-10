A car careened off of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, flipped several times and landed down an embankment below the Salem Creek Bridge on Monday night.

The driver was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and was in serious but stable condition, Winston-Salem police said.

The crash occurred in the 1200 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police and other first responders went to the scene around 11:20 p.m.

Northbound lanes of the road were temporarily closed to allow crews to rescue the driver.

No one else appears to have been in the car, police say.

