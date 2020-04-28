DURHAM — Duke Health said Monday night it has detected the virus that causes COVID-19 in a family's dog, possibly the first time, it said, the virus has been confirmed in a dog.
The finding, first reported by Raleigh's WRAL-Channel 5, occurred in a Chapel Hill household in which a mother, father and a son enrolled in a study at Duke and tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The family decided to have their pug Winston tested after they noticed him making a gagging sound and not eating breakfast one day, which was unusual for him, Dr. Heather McLean, the mom and a Duke pediatrician, told the station.
"To our knowledge, this is the first instance in which the virus has been detected in a dog," Dr. Chris Woods, director of the Hubert-Yeargan Center for Global Health, said in a statement released by Duke Health.
"Little additional information is known at this time as we work to learn more about the exposure," he said.
The family's daughter, a second dog and a cat tested negative for the virus, according to WRAL. A lizard was not tested.
New York City tiger
The COVID-19 outbreak is thought to have originated in a live-animal market in China.
The first known case in the United States of an animal testing positive for the virus was a 4-year-old Malayan tiger with a respiratory illness who may have been infected by an employee with the virus at The Bronx Zoo in New York City.
Winston may be the first dog in the U.S. to test positive, but the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is aware of cases in dogs reported elsewhere in the world.
The American Kennel Club reports on its website that two pet dogs in Hong Kong tested positive and were "likely to be a case of human-to-animal transmission." Neither dog appeared to be sick from the virus.
The News & Observer contacted Duke Health on Tuesday to ask follow-up questions about Monday's night's statement but was told Woods was likely unavailable until late in the afternoon or evening.
In general, the CDC says the types of coronaviruses that infect animals rarely spread to people and the risk of getting COVID-19 from an animal is considered to be low.
Still, the CDC recommends people treat their pets like family members.
"Do not let pets interact with people or animals outside the household," the agency recommends. "If a person inside the household becomes sick, isolate that person from everyone else, including pets."
And Winston?
As of Monday, both he and his family were doing fine, McLean told WRAL.
