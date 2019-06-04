RALEIGH — In a hearing ahead of his trial on second-degree trespassing charges, an attorney for the Rev. William Barber said Monday that a jury should be able to decide whether a North Carolina resident can be found guilty of trespassing in a building the people own and maintain for the purpose of speaking to their political leaders.
The judge disagreed.
Superior Court Judge Stephan Futrell said the government can and should restrict access to government property, WRAL reported. He said government exists separately as an entity from the people it serves, the TV station reported.
The question arose in a pretrial hearing for a motion by Wake County Assistant District Attorney Nishma Patel, who had asked the court to keep Barber’s attorney from “misleading” or “confusing” a jury by talking about First Amendment rights or about whether trespassing laws apply in the case.
Barber and 31 other people were charged with trespassing at the N.C. Legislative Building in May 2017 when they went there during business hours to push for better health care for the poor and refused to leave the hallways outside elected officials’ offices.
A magistrate at the time banned them from returning to the building as a condition of their release. As the cases made their way through Wake County courts, the bans were lifted.
A judge lifted the ban on Barber going to the Legislative Building in April of this year, despite Patel’s request that it be kept in place at least until after the teacher rally in May. She said state officials were concerned that Barber’s presence at the rally, which culminated at the parklike civic space behind the Legislative Building, would draw excessive crowds.
Barber, the pastor of a Goldsboro church, former leader of the NAACP’s North Carolina and an organizer of the national Poor People’s Campaign, has said that protesting the actions of the General Assembly in the building where it works is a right under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and a duty under the North Carolina Constitution. His arrest at the protest, he has said, violated both constitutions.
Further, his attorney, John McWilliam of Raleigh, said during Monday’s hearing that North Carolina lawmakers have never differentiated legally between the state and its residents, meaning that when the state owns a building, it could be inferred that the residents of the state own the building. If they own it, can they be charged with trespassing in it when they are there to conduct a form of business during normal business hours?
According to the state constitution, “The people have a right to assemble together to consult for their common good, to instruct their representatives, and to apply to the General Assembly for redress of grievances,” McWilliam noted.
When Barber and more than 30 others were arrested, McWilliam said, “they were trying to do that in the only place where they can.”
But the government does own property, the judge said.
“Simply because property, real or personal, is owned by the state does not mean that any member of the public has an absolute, unfettered right to use, possess or access that property,” Futrell said Tuesday in a video posted by WRAL.
Sometimes, Patel told the judge, the government has to restrict First Amendment rights, such as when a protest in a building becomes so disruptive that workers can’t do their jobs.
“You don’t get unfettered rights under the First Amendment,” Patel told the judge.
“We aren’t arguing unfetteredness, your honor,” McWilliam countered. “Of course there can be restrictions.”
“The court,” Furtrell said in Tuesday’s ruling, “will allow limited evidence as to the defendant’s exercise of his free-speech rights in order to explain his actions on the day in question.”