BURLINGTON — Police said a Burlington man who was found dead on a sidewalk late Monday night appeared to have been shot one time in the back.
At 10:42 p.m., police and fire personnel responded to the 600 block of Center Avenue in reference to a shooting, a police news release said. There they found 27-year-old Donald Cody Watlington dead between two apartment buildings.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for text a –tip method, both with possible cash rewards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.