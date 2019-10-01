BURLINGTON — Police said a Burlington man who was found dead on a sidewalk late Monday night appeared to have been shot one time in the back.

At 10:42 p.m., police and fire personnel responded to the 600 block of Center Avenue in reference to a shooting, a police news release said. There they found 27-year-old Donald Cody Watlington dead between two apartment buildings.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for text a –tip method, both with possible cash rewards.

