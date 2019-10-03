LIBERTY — The town announced on its website Wednesday that residents no longer have to boil water based on water test results.
A system pressure advisory had been in place since Tuesday.
Under this advisory, residents were asked to boil water for human consumption because of low water pressure that was a result of a major water-main break Monday night that drained all the city's water storage tanks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.