LIBERTY — The town announced on its website Wednesday that residents no longer have to boil water based on water test results.

A system pressure advisory had been in place since Tuesday.

Under this advisory, residents were asked to boil water for human consumption because of low water pressure that was a result of a major water-main break Monday night that drained all the city's water storage tanks.

