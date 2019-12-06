Thunder Ridge

Blue Ridge Parkway visitors take in the view from the Thunder Ridge Parking Area in Bedford County, Va. on Sept. 14, 2010. 

 PARKER MICHELS-BOYCE | The News & Advance

The body of man reported missing more than a month ago was found Friday morning on a hiking trail off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia, according to the National Park Service.

Park Rangers went to the trail near the Thunder Ridge Parking Area at parkway milepost 75 in Bedford County, Va. after getting a call about a body found at about 8:16 a.m., according to the NPS.

Rangers identified the body as that of 63-year-old James Albert Hogue, of Bristow, Va. Hogue’s unoccupied motorcycle was first noticed near the Thunder Ridge Parking Area on Oct. 26, according to the NPS. Because it’s not uncommon for vehicles to be left at overlooks for extended periods of time while people are on back country hikes, he was not immediately reported missing.

When Hogue had still not been seen, Rangers began searching for him on Oct. 28. Hogue’s cause of death is under investigation.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

On Twitter @LeeOSanderlin

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

Recommended for you

Load comments