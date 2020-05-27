A Republican-sponsored N.C. House bill would amend the state's Constitution to allow businesses to pursue legal action when they closed partially or completely by a governor's executive order.
If signed into law, the constitutional amendment contained in House Bill 1174 would be on the November ballot. The bill was placed Tuesday in the House Judiciary committee.
A bill requesting a constitutional amendment requires three-fifth majorities in both chambers to be put on the ballot. A constitutional amendment bill cannot be vetoed by the governor.
The bill, submitted by Rep. Dana Bumgardner, R-Gaston, is based what is known as "inverse condemnation."
An inverse condemnation claim typically involves a government entity taking an action affecting a business' ability to operate, whether partially or fully, for a period of time.
"This bill is intended to do exactly what it says, which is give some protection to business owners from capricious arbitrary rules that favor some and not others," Bumgardner said.
In HB 1174, businesses could sue state or local governments in state Superior Court.
That legal action would involve compelling a state or local government entity "to commence condemnation proceedings and (make) payment of just compensation" for loss of income from temporarily closing, and for the loss of real property in the event of a permanent closure, the bill says.
In both instances,the bill says, compensation would be required if the loss of income or loss of real property "would not have occurred but for compliance with" a state or local order.
"The business owner would claim that the government has effectively taken my business by prohibiting its normal use, so they effectively have condemned it," said Andy Haile, an Elon University law professor.
"Just like in eminent domain, the business owner would claim they should be compensated for their loss of income or livelihood."
The bill says business owners would have the burden of proof of demonstrating how the order affected the business in terms of lost income or having to shut down, along with projected financial damages.
"An owner bringing an action under this section may petition the court for reimbursement of reasonable costs and expenses, including reasonable attorney fees, appraisal fees and costs actually incurred in bringing the action," according to the bill.
However, the bill does not describe from what funds state or local government entities would pay any awarded compensation.
Haile said the potential cost to the state "could be hugely detrimental if the bill passes as written."
However, Haile said business owners would have a significant legal hurdle to overcome in applying the "but for" clause as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Could the business owner prove their loss of income was caused foremost by the stay-at-home order, or whether the loss of income came foremost out of fear of catching the COVID-19 virus, and that led to individuals deciding not to eat out, get their hair done, visit a tattoo parlor, go to a bar."
Haile said that when reviewing states, such as Florida, Georgia and Texas, that reopened more quickly than North Carolina, there remains an overall reluctance to shop, dine and use personal service, and for restaurant, hospitality and other employees to return to work for health reasons.
Analysts questioned whether HB1174 would be addressed in committee, although it could send a message to the governor and local governments about where to draw the line on executive orders during emergencies.
"The extensive emergency powers exercised by state governments generally, and by governors in particular, in responding to the pandemic in recent months are already generating various proposed laws and constitutional amendments around the country," said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University and a national expert on state legislatures.
"Those efforts would seek to limit or compensate for the exercise of state emergency power. or give legislators more of a role alongside governors in emergency governance."
Dinan said there may be support in some states "for consideration of measures cutting back modestly on some of the unilateral exercise of gubernatorial power in emergency situations.
"But beyond these sorts of measures that aim to give legislators a more prominent seat at the table, it is unclear whether more dramatic changes will get very far in state legislative assemblies."
