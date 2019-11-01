Officials at IFB Solutions didn’t fire a former employee over allegations of sexual abuse of a 17-year-old boy with Down Syndrome; they fired him because the employee said inappropriate things to the boy, an attorney for the Winston-Salem agency told a Forsyth County judge on Friday.
Michael Cannon, attorney for IFB Solutions, told Judge Julia Lynn Gullett of Forsyth Superior Court that IFB officials didn’t find out about the allegation of sexual abuse until they were served with a lawsuit that was filed against the agency in May. IFB Solutions is the nation’s largest employer of blind and visually-impaired people with about 1,000 employees overall and 556 locally. The lawsuit accuses the agency of negligence in hiring Caldwell and says that the agency covered up the abuse, believing negative publicity would threaten its legal battle to keep a federal contract with the U.S. Veterans Administration. IFB officials have denied the allegations.
That former employee, John Dorsey Caldwell, 52, is charged with two counts of felony crimes against nature and two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery. The boy was participating in an occupational course study through a partnership between IFB and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system. According to court documents, the alleged sexual abuse occurred in the fall of 2017. The agency received a complaint about Caldwell on Nov. 2, 2017 and fired him on Nov. 7, 2017, according to court documents.
A major allegation in the lawsuit is that IFB Solutions, formerly Winston-Salem Industries for the Blind, covered up the accusations of sexual abuse and didn’t notify the boy’s parents, the school system or the Winston-Salem Police Department about Caldwell. The lawsuit said that the agency did not fire Caldwell despite a history of misconduct, including forcing other adult employees to perform sexual acts with him and wearing an inappropriate shirt. And the lawsuit alleges that the agency hired Caldwell despite that he had been charged with second-degree sex offense in 1995 in Guilford County. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of assault on a female.
An amended complaint alleges that the boy went to human resources officials with concerns about Caldwell’s conduct toward him and the agency did nothing. The amended complaint also said that Greensboro-based Industries of the Blind, a separate organization, hired Caldwell a year after IFB Solutions fired him. Caldwell is currently suspended without pay from Industries of the Blind, and agency officials in Greensboro said they followed the law in hiring Caldwell.
During a hearing Friday on several motions, Cannon told Gullett that agency officials received a report from several employees who said they heard Caldwell make inappropriate comments to the boy in the cafeteria. He said agency officials immediately suspended Caldwell, conducted an investigation and then fired him. It took several days to fire him because he wouldn’t answer the phone, Cannon said.
“Once he answered the phone, he was fired,” he said. “The allegations of sexual abuse were a complete surprise to IFB.”
Surprised by allegations of sexual abuseCannon and Steven Lucente, attorney for Caldwell in the lawsuit, had both filed motions seeking to suspend litigation until Caldwell’s criminal case was resolved, which could take several months to a year. Lucente argued that Caldwell’s constitutional right to not incriminate himself would be violated if he were forced to file a written answer to the lawsuit or participate in a deposition.
Cannon argued that agency officials want answers from Caldwell that they won’t be able to get as long as the criminal charges against him are pending. It’s to everyone’s benefit that the litigation be suspended until Caldwell’s criminal case is resolved, Cannon argued.
But Andrew Fitzgerald, the attorney for the boy’s guardian ad litem, said the boy’s family should not have to wait. IFB Solutions never notified the boy’s parents, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system or the Winston-Salem police, he said. The boy’s mother found out about the abuse nearly a year later in August 2018, when a former IFB employee approached her at a local Walmart.
Once that happened, the boy’s parents contacted Winston-Salem police, which began a criminal investigation that resulted in the charges against Caldwell.
“He (the boy) had to live with this alone for almost a year,” he said. And now, Fitzgerald said, IFB officials want the boy and his family to wait even longer for some justice.
“This family is hurting,” he said. “They need peace and justice.”
Gullett denied the motion to suspend the litigation, which means that the lawsuit will go forward.
Allegations of leaking to media
Cannon also sought a motion for a protective order so that any information exchanged during discovery would be kept confidential and any depositions would be closed to the public. He also wanted transcripts of those depositions sealed.
He said he sought the protective order because he was concerned that the boy’s identity had been compromised and he also accused Fitzgerald of leaking certain documents to the media. In his motion, Cannon attached heavily-redacted emails, including one from Fitzgerald to Cannon in which Fitzgerald said he sent an unidentified reporter a copy of a proposed amended complaint.
Those documents that Cannon referred to had been attached as exhibits to motions that Fitzgerald had filed. Fitzgerald said he has never leaked anything and has not given any substantial interviews to any media organization. He simply told a reporter that the documents are public record and could be find in the court file for the lawsuit.
Cannon also argued that Fitzgerald has contacted competitors to IFB Solutions. Fitzgerald said he has reached out to lawyers involved in litigation against IFB Solutions, something that any attorney in his position would do.
Gullett granted the motion for a protective order as well as a motion to compel discovery. Specifically, Gullett ordered IFB Solutions to turn over a two-page report outlining the investigation into Caldwell and to search for any emails officials sent out regarding the investigation. Cannon told Gullett that he was not aware of any email communication before or immediately after Caldwell had been fired.
Ftizgerald said in court that he found that claim hard to believe.
A trial date for the lawsuit has not been set, and it will likely take a year before it either comes to trial or reaches a settlement.
Caldwell appeared in Forsyth District Court on Wednesday. His case was continued until Dec. 5. Forsyth County prosecutors will likely seek an indictment on the felony charges that will send it to Forsyth Superior Court, where either a trial date is set or a plea deal is reached.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.