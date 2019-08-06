A global basic apparel manufacturer based in Winston-Salem has a question: Are you ready to get your Hanesbrands on?
That’s because it’s time for Hanesbrands Inc.'s annual sale, which has gone by various names over the years, including “warehouse clearance sale” and “sample sale.”
This time around, it’s the Hanesbrands 29th Annual Flash Sale.
“This will be our biggest sale yet,” said Missy Sage, vice president of retail operations. “And with new items available every day, shoppers may consider stopping by more than once.”
The event will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 13-17 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds at 414 Deacon Blvd. Attendees should enter the fairgrounds area through Gate 5 off Deacon Boulevard.
Only Hanesbrands current and retired employees will get a chance to shop Monday. Employee or retiree badges will be required as proof of employment.
Hanes, Champion, Playtex, Bali and Maidenform are among the brands available. Items on sale will include underwear, socks, T-shirts and fleece.
Prices are $10 or less. Only cash and credit cards will be accepted, and all sales are final.
Multiple onsite food options will be available for those attending the event.
Hanesbrands Flash sale will be posting on Facebook as new items as they drop, as well as deals and other information during the sale on Facebook at .