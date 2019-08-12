An Archdale man has turned himself in after authorities said he was wanted in connection to a kidnapping and a stolen vehicle in High Point on Sunday night.
Michael Enochs, 54, is accused of stealing a vehicle from 1100 S. Main St. around 10:30 p.m. that 1-year-old Legend Masir Goodwine was sleeping in, High Point police said.
The boy and the vehicle were found Monday morning in the High Rock Shores area of Davidson County, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. Legend was checked out by EMS and then returned to his family.
The Davidson County Sheriff's Office has yet to say what charges Enochs faces.
Updated at 9:40 a.m.
High Point police said 1-year-old Legend Masir Goodwine has been found and is safe.
The child along with the suspect vehicle that he was in were found in Davidson County, police said in a tweet.
Legend is in the custody of law enforcement and police investigators were on the way to the location where the child and vehicle were found.
RALEIGH — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old High Point boy
The High Point Police Department is searching for Legend Masir Goodwine. He was last seen in vehicle traveling southbound from 1100 S. Main St. in High Point, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.
He is about 2 feet tall and weighs 20 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was wearing an orange tank top with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle blanket.
There is allegedly one abductor, a male. Description of the abductor was incomplete.
The vehicle is a gold 2000 Acura 3.2 TL with N.C. license tag number FES4626. Police said the vehicle was stolen from the address the boy was last seen at.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the High Point Police Department immediately at 336-883-3224, or call 911 or *HP.