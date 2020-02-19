RALEIGH — With days until Super Tuesday, which includes North Carolina's primary, Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar will make her first campaign stop in the state next week.
Fox News Channel announced Wednesday it will hold a town hall with Klobuchar on Feb. 27 in Raleigh.
The Fox town hall will be moderated by the cable news channel's chief political anchor Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum and held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. A location has not yet been announced.
Parts of the town hall will air on Baier's "Special Report" show and MacCallum's "The Story" show. Baier previously worked at WRAL-TV in Raleigh.
Klobuchar, a Minnesota senator, has done well enough in the polls to make the Democratic debate stage, but trailed better-known candidates. In recent weeks her support has increased, though she still falls behind new frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders, as well as former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.
Buttigieg will be in the state the same day as Klobuchar, Feb. 27, for a town hall in Charlotte.
Bloomberg, Sanders and Biden have all been to North Carolina multiple times and have drawn endorsements from local politicians. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg have been to the state, too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.