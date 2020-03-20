The Carolinian train

The Amtrak’s Carolinian in 2017

 Eddie Wooten/News & Record

North Carolina's passenger rail service will offer a smaller number of daily trips beginning on Monday.

N.C. Department of Transportation said in a release today the reduction is in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Piedmont trains 73, 74, 77 and 78 will not operate until further notice, DOT said. Piedmont trains 75 and 76, plus Carolinian trains 79 and 80, will continue operating on their normal schedules.

Amtrak is waiving change fees on all existing or new reservations made before April 30, DOT said. To cancel a reservation with no fee, call 800-298-7246.

