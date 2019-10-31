An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted 3-year-old girl who was last seen at a residence in Scotland County.
Allyson Nicole Oxendine is about 3 feet tall and weighs 32 pounds. She was last seen Oct. 30 in the area of 10041 Hunt Road in Laurel Hill.
She was last seen wearing pink sweat pants, a maroon shirt, and Croc slip on shoes. She is in possession of two white dogs.
There is no abductor information.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call Scotland County Sheriffs Office immediately at 910-276-3385 or call 911 or *HP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.