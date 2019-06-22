RALEIGH — A whole lot of nothing ended up being worth a whole lot of something in Saturday's Carolina Pick 4 drawing.
The so-called "quad" pick of 0-0-0-0 was popular enough that a record $7.8 million was won in Saturday's afternoon drawing, the N.C. Education Lotttery said in a news release.
In all, 2,014 winning tickets matched all four numbers.
About half of the winning tickets are each worth the top prize of $5,000. The other 1,012 winners each get $2,500, the lottery said.
The odds of matching all four numbers in a Pick 4 drawing are 1 in 10,000.
The lottery warned that, due to the large number of winners for this drawing, players should expect extended waiting times to complete their claims if they go to a regional office on Monday and Tuesday.
Winners must show photo ID and proof of Social Security number to claim their prize in person. Prizes can also be claimed by mail.
The previous Pick 4 record paid out $7.5 million in prizes for players who picked 1-1-1-1 on Aug. 11, 2012.