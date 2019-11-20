RALEIGH — State Sen. Rick Gunn, R-Alamance, announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election.
According to a news release from Senate President Pro Tempore, Gunn will fulfill a longtime goal of working with his two sons on a joint business venture." Gunn made the planned announcement during remarks to the Alamance Chamber of Commerce Community Leaders Retreat.
“Serving the people of Alamance and Guilford counties has been a tremendous honor, but it’s time for me to focus more on my family and my business. I’m so grateful for my constituents and my colleagues and I’m proud of all we accomplished together in 10 years,” Gunn said
First elected in 2010, Gunn currently chairs the Senate Committee on Commerce and Insurance.
Gunn said his proudest achievements have included regulation reforms and tax cuts that he said helped the state's economic revival.
His most public achievement in the Senate was championing the “Brunch Bill” which permitted restaurants to serve alcohol after 10 a.m. on Sundays.
“Senator Gunn helped lead the charge on the regulatory changes that helped unleash a boom decade in North Carolina. We’ll miss him, but working with his two sons on a joint venture is something he’s always envisioned, and I’m happy he gets to fulfill that dream,” Berger stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.