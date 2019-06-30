Carolina Cash 5 generic
photo courtesy N.C. Education Lottery

Would the winner of a nearly $500,000 jackpot please step forward and claim your prize?

That's what North Carolina lottery officials are asking as the claim to a $487,105 Cash 5 prize is set to expire on July 8.

"Let's get the word out that this Cash 5 jackpot is still waiting to be claimed," said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery, in a news release. "Whoever had the great luck to win this prize deserves to get it. Check your Cash 5 tickets so we can get this jackpot to the person who won it."

The winning ticket was sold at the Circle K on South Main Street in Lillington in Harnett County, the release states.

The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 7-22-23-29-32. Winners have 180 days to claim a prize in the Cash 5 statewide daily draw game and must bring the ticket to lottery headquarters on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.

Incidentally, there were two winning tickets in the nearly $300,000 Cash 5 jackpot from Saturday's drawing. The tickets were sold in Cove City in Craven County and Cary in Wake County.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments