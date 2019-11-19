The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a comment made by a North Surry High School student about President Donald Trump during an improv performance.
The comment was made on Wednesday morning during a sketch about jobs in the White House in front of about 45 students in the school’s media center, according to a statement from Surry County Schools.
“Regrettably, the performance included an inappropriate joke about the President,” the statement said. The joke was not rehearsed, as is the nature of improv.
The school system did not reveal what the student said, but described it as in “poor taste.”
Shortly after the comment was made, the sheriff’s office received several complaints, including one from a concerned parent, said Capt. Scott Hudson of the sheriff’s office.
That complaint started the investigation, which is being conducted by school resource officers, Hudson said.
“We’re still doing interviews, speaking with students, learning what was said and the context of the comment,” Hudson said.
No faculty members appear to have been involved in the comment, contrary to several postings on social media, Hudson said.
He declined to release any more information.
The statement from the school system said that one of the Improv Club’s sponsors, James Moore, yelled “freeze” after the comment was made, a cue to stop the improv.
“As a school counselor and sponsor of the club, it is important to me that we use this performance as a teachable moment for all,” Moore said in the statement.
Trump won 74 percent of the vote in Surry County in 2016 and remains popular among residents.
Hudson said the school system is conducting its own investigation into the incident.
