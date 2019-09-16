An unidentified man ingested a substance Saturday in front of King police officers and was pronounced dead while he was being taken to a hospital, authorities said.
The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. when King police went to a Walmart store on a report of trespassing made by store employees, King police said. After the man ingested the substance, he became unresponsive.
Officers and emergency-medical technicians then attempted life-saving measures on the man who never regained consciousness, police said.
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the matter.
Police didn't identify the victim or the substance that he ingested.
King police are withholding additional details until the SBI completes its investigation, police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.