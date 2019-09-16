Ambulance generic stock
An unidentified man ingested a substance Saturday in front of King police officers and was pronounced dead while he was being taken to a hospital, authorities said.

The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. when King police went to a Walmart store on a report of trespassing made by store employees, King police said. After the man ingested the substance, he became unresponsive.

Officers and emergency-medical technicians then attempted life-saving measures on the man who never regained consciousness, police said. 

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the matter.

Police didn't identify the victim or the substance that he ingested.

King police are withholding additional details until the SBI completes its investigation, police said.

