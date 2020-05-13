RALEIGH — Senate leader Phil Berger is pushing for counties to be able to allow barbershops and salons to reopen.
In a news release Wednesday, the Eden Republican said 25 other states, including nearly every state in the Southeast, have allowed these businesses to operate, with three more states allowing reopenings in the coming days.
North Carolina is in Phase One of reopening retail businesses, but barber shops, salons, and other personal services businesses must remain closed. Republican legislators and Council of State members have been critical of Gov. Roy Cooper's plans to allow business activities to reboot, saying they are unclear and too slow.
"It's time to follow the lead of the majority of states in our region and the country," Berger said in a news release. "Hair salon owners and employees can't work and many of them still can't get unemployment assistance from the Cooper Administration. Gov. Cooper needs to provide counties with the flexibility to reopen hair salons and barber shops if they choose."
Counties should allow salons and barbershops to reopen if they see customers by appointment, require employees and customers to wear masks, and take other safety measures, the news release said.
