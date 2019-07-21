The moment, nearly two years ago, when she found a lump in her left breast, Angela Beck feared she would die in prison.
That fear, she said, was fueled by not only her family history of breast cancer but also by the numerous delays in medical care she had at the federal prison in Aliceville, Ala., where she was serving a sentence of 13 years and nine months. She had been convicted for her role in a large-scale methamphetamine operation in Surry County.
She didn’t get a biopsy for eight months, even though a medical expert said in court papers she should have had it done within one to two months after she found the lump in her breast. She didn’t get surgery to remove her left breast until two months after her biopsy. And delays in her after-treatment care meant she wouldn’t benefit from chemotherapy and radiation treatment.
And in all that time, she found two lumps in her right breast.
Last week, she walked out of federal prison after U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles granted her request for compassionate release under the First Step Act of 2018. In her June 28 order, Eagles said Beck had received “grossly inadequate care” for her breast cancer while at the Federal Correctional Institute in Aliceville.
Beck had not only filed a request for compassionate release but also, through her attorneys, had filed a lawsuit to force federal prison officials to provide proper medical care. In the lawsuit, she alleges that federal prison officials violated her Eighth Amendment right against cruel and unusual punishment. That lawsuit is pending. Federal prison officials have not specifically denied the allegations but have sought to have the lawsuit dismissed.
On Tuesday, she walked into a downtown law office with her daughter and her 5-year-old granddaughter, who made fun of the bright green shirt she wore. Helen Parsonage, one of her attorneys, joked that the shirt was better than the gray prison clothes she had to wear while serving her sentence.
Beck wore circle-shaped earrings with the word “Love” inscribed in the center. It’s been an adjustment, she said. In recent days, sleeping had gotten easier.
She said she can’t believe she’s out of prison. She is getting treatment for the cancer after she had surgery to remove her left breast. But she is waiting to find out whether the cancer has spread to her right breast.
“(I) never thought this day would come,” she said.
A lump
Beck, 47, was accused of operating a methamphetamine lab at her Surry County home along with her husband, Donald Ray Beck. And according to court papers, federal prosecutors alleged that after a search of their home, they continued to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine until law-enforcement officers did a second search of their home. Beck pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
Beck was among about 20 people, including her husband, who were indicted on charges of being part of a large-scale methamphetamine operation in Surry County. She started serving her sentence in 2013.
Then in August 2017, while taking a shower, she found a lump in her left breast. Beck had seen her mother and other relatives suffer from breast cancer.
According to court papers, she immediately notified prison officials. It wasn’t until Oct. 16, 2017, that a prison doctor examined her.
More than two months later, a surgeon examined her. About two weeks later, she had a mammogram done that showed multiple breast masses and cysts. After the prison doctor reviewed the mammogram, it was recommended that she get a biopsy.
A cancer specialist at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said in court papers that a biopsy should be performed within two months after a woman finds a lump in her breast. In Beck’s case, that didn’t happen.
In fact, eight months would pass before federal prison officials took Beck to get a biopsy. And when it was done, doctors found that the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes.
Doctors said she needed to have surgery to remove her left breast and the lymph nodes. The surgery, however, wasn’t done until Nov. 1, 2018.
And it took another six weeks for prison officials to take her to a follow-up appointment with the surgeon, who said she needed to see an oncologist. That appointment with the oncologist didn’t happen until April 3, 2019, a delay of about five months.
In January 2019, she found two lumps in her right breast.
During this whole time, Beck said, she wrote prison officials about the delays. She got little response. She was told, she said, that she was either on the list or that the appointment was in the process of being scheduled.
Prison officials also said they had to coordinate with Seven Corners, which manages medical care for the prison.
“I’m just thinking, ‘Am I going to get to see my children and grandbaby,’” Beck said.
Faith
Beck still recalls the prison official who told her she didn’t look terminally ill.
“I’m thinking, ‘How am I supposed to look?’” she said.
Beck pushed ahead, writing prison officials about the delays.
She eventually got into contact with James Craven, who also represented her husband. He filed a request for compassionate release, along with Parsonage. Parsonage’s law partners, including Robert Elliot, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in May to get a judge to force prison officials to provide adequate medical care.
Eagles held a hearing in June and eventually issued an order to make sure that prison officials get Beck to scheduled appointments with her doctor.
Then she issued her ruling ordering Beck to be released.
She received an email telling her the news.
“I had somebody re-read it to make sure I was reading it right,” she said. “I was excited.”
The delays in medical care made her ineligible to receive chemotherapy or radiation treatment. She is taking medication, and the prognosis looks good, she said her doctors tell her.
But she hasn’t found out whether the cancer has spread to her right breast. She will soon seen a doctor and get tests done to determine if she needs treatment, surgery or nothing at all.
She receives medical care through Medicaid.
In the meantime, she said she wants to spend as much time with her children and grandchildren. Her family and the friends she made in prison as well as her faith helped her.
“As long as you have faith in God, you can go through anything,” she said.