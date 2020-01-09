Flu season sign on a paper and glasses

RALEIGH — Nine more people in North Carolina — one of them a child — have died from the flu, state health officials reported Thursday.

The deaths were reported last week, according to the most recent update on flu activity in the state, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release.

So far this flu season, 21 people have died from the illness, state data show. The majority of deaths (14) have been people 65 or older, DHHS said.

The agency said a child in the western part of the state died in December from complications associated with flu. State officials do not release identifying information about victims.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that between 12,000 and 79,000 people die from flu infections nationwide each year, DHHS said.

Area hospitals on Wednesday began restricting visits from youth in response to an increase in flu activity.

Children 12 and younger are banned in most cases from visiting Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital and Women’s Hospital in Greensboro, Alamance Regional Medical Center and Annie Penn Hospital. 

Randolph Health said it is also limiting visitors to no more than two per patient at any given time and may require visitors to wear masks, gloves or protective gowns.

On Thursday, UNC Rockingham Health Care said it is banning children 11 and younger from visiting its facilities, which includes UNC Rockingham Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center.

