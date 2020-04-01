A group of five great white sharks is “stacked” off North Carolina’s southern coast, and researchers see the unique formation as proof those waters are a perfect feeding ground for large apex predators.
The sharks — ranging from 8 feet to 12 feet, 7 inches 1 are lined along the invisible edges of the Gulf Stream, a warm current that also contributes to the creation of the Outer Banks barrier islands.
“Positioning themselves here allows them (sharks) to access a huge range of water temperatures just by moving relatively short distances east and west,” scientists at OCEARCH said in a Monday Facebook post.
The edges of the Gulf Stream are known for hosting nutrient rich “upwellings,” where deeper cold water rises closer to the surface, attracting hungry fish, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Great white sharks use these areas like a buffet, experts believe.
“These nutrients ‘fertilize’ surface waters, meaning that these surface waters often have high biological productivity. Therefore, good fishing grounds typically are found where upwelling is common,” NOAA says.
The Gulf Stream is “a powerful, warm body of water that originates in the Gulf of Mexico” that travels northward 15 to 20 miles off North Carolina’s Cape Hatteras, according to a Coastal Studies Institute report.
“Traveling at a speed of approximately 5 miles per hour, the Gulf Stream has more power than all of world’s rivers combined, transporting nearly 2.5 billion cubic feet of water per second off of Cape Hatteras,” the report said.
The five sharks were spotted off North Carolina in the past week, after satellite trackers on their fins broke the surface of the water for at least 30 seconds. Tracking shows they continue to remain off the coast as of Wednesday.
OCEARCH, a nonprofit, is tracking the sharks as part of a research project to determine where great white sharks mate, give birth and nurse. Data is also being collected to determine how deep they stray into sea canyons along the United States.
