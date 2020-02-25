generic emergency lights.jpg

RALEIGH — State highway patrol troopers tackled a man in the middle of Interstate 40 on Monday after he walked into morning rush hour traffic and threatened to pull out a gun, authorities said.

Troopers were patrolling eastbound I-40 about 7 a.m. when a man walking on the shoulder of the road near Airport Boulevard threw a large bag into their path. The trooper avoided the bag and stopped to question the man, Raleigh TV station WRAL reported.

The suspect, identified as John Avery Rodriguez, 34, told troopers he was armed and then ran into the roadway, the news outlet said. Troopers stopped traffic in both directions, surrounded Rodriguez with weapons drawn and fired pepper spray at him before bringing him to the ground. Troopers didn't confirm whether Rodriguez had a weapon.

No injuries were reported and Rodriguez was taken to a hospital for an evaluation, WRAL-TV said. He was charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer, authorities said.

