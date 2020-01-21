GREENSBORO - A 26-year-old Greensboro was reported missing Monday night and police are asking the public's help in finding her.
Laci Goldea Brown is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a tan jacket.
Police said Brown suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment, and other medical conditions.
Anyone with information, or who has seen Brown, should call Greensboro police at 336-373-2287 or call 911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.