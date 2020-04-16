GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office has extended its moratorium on serving eviction notices through May 1 as the stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic continues.
With courts virtually shuttered and thousands of residents filing for unemployment during the economic shutdown created in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak , Sheriff Danny Rogers said in a news release that his office wants to recognize the financial hardships suffered by many tenants and the health and safety dangers that people would face if they were evicted.
For that reason, deputies won't be serving any existing or new eviction orders through May 1, the news release said.
As of noon Wednesday, 11 people have died of the illness in Guilford County and the health department has reported 151 cases.
Rogers said he made the decision after N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley extended earlier this week an order suspending a variety of court actions including filings in civil and criminal cases.
In addition, Gov. Roy Cooper issued on March 31 an executive order urging sheriff's departments to suspend "writs of possession," which give landlords the right to terminate leases for non-payment of rent an evict tenants.
As May 1 approaches, Rogers said in the news release, he may reevaluate his order and extend it possibly through May 15 or as late as June 1.
Greensboro has one of the highest rates of eviction in the country, research has shown, because a high poverty rate and a limited supply of affordable housing make it difficult for many people to pay their rent.
Housing advocates are concerned that once the eviction moratorium is lifted, landlords will insist that existing writs of possession be served along with any that have been delayed, causing a wave of evictions that will make people homeless in greater numbers than normal.
