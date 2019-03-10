What's the attraction? Fair showcases Guilford magnet school programs

Guilford County Schools holds its annual Schools Showcase Wednesday at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. Parents and students can find out more about magnet and option programs offered in the district's schools.
