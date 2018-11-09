CHAPEL HILL — UNC-Chapel Hill leaders will get more time to decide the future location of the Confederate statute pulled down from its campus perch in August.
UNC-CH had until Nov. 15 to decide the fate of Silent Sam. The statue of a Confederate soldier had stood in a prominent place on campus since 1913 until anti-racism activists pulled it down Aug. 20.
On Friday, the UNC Board of Governors — the governing board of the state’s 16 public universities — extended the UNC-CH deadline.
Raleigh TV station WRAL and the News & Observer of Raleigh reported that the university will have to produce its plan for the statue sometime before the next Board of Governors meeting Dec. 14. No exact date was announced Friday.
“It’s a lot more complex than I think any of us thought,” Board of Governors Chairman Harry Smith told N.C. Policy Watch.
The progressive website reported that UNC-CH leaders wanted more time to examine security plans for the options they’re considering.
Some state leaders want the statue returned to its original spot overlooking Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. Some students, faculty, alumni and university groups asked the university to put the statue in less prominent place or hide it altogether.
Silent Sam has been held in an undisclosed location since late August.