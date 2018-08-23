ASHEBORO — Randolph Community College formally broke ground Thursday on a new building to house four of its health programs.
The college said the 45,000-square foot Allied Health Center will house RCC's associate degree program in nursing as well as programs in radiography, medical assisting and emergency medical services.
The building will have a simulated community clinic with surgical and exam rooms, radiography labs, patient conference rooms and an intensive care setting. The college said the new building will nearly double the amount of space on the RCC campus for health programs.
Construction is scheduled to begin Monday. The Allied Health Center is expected to open in early 2020.
The money for this $14.4 million building is coming from two sources. RCC got $5 million for building projects from a statewide bond issue in 2016. The rest will come from a quarter-cent sales tax in Randolph County that goes to construction at the community college.