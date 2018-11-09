CHAPEL HILL — The UNC Board of Governors approved salary increases of nearly 5 percent for the chancellors of Greensboro’s two public universities.
UNCG Chancellor Frank Gilliam on Friday got a raise of $19,468 and is now paid $409,609 to run the city’s largest four-year school.
N.C. A&T Chancellor Harold Martin got an increase of $18,689 to a new salary of $393,224. Martin has led A&T — the nation's largest four-year historically black university — since 2009.
The raises, approved Friday, are retroactive to July 1.
The governing board of the 17-campus UNC System approved raises of 4.99 percent for nine chancellors. Randy Woodson of N.C. State University, Sheri Everts of Appalachian State University and Lindsay Bierman of UNC School of the Arts all received raises, as did the leaders of UNC-Charlotte, UNC-Wilmington, UNC-Pembroke and Fayetteville State University.
Woodson on Friday also got a four-year contract extension that would keep him at N.C. State through June 2023. His previous contract ran through 2019. The new contract keeps in place a provision that makes Woodson eligible for an annual bonus of up to $200,000 in private dollars paid by the university's foundation.
A year after UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt got a substantial raise to bring her base salary even with Woodson's, Folt didn't get a raise Friday.
A UNC System spokesman said UNC-CH trustees asked that Folt's review, scheduled for later this year, be delayed until March. The board will consider a raise for Folt after that review is done.
New chancellors at UNC-Asheville and Elizabeth City State University, both hired within the past year, didn’t receive pay increases, as did Western Carolina University's acting chancellor.
Board members didn't say why the East Carolina University and Winston-Salem State University leaders didn’t get raises.
Here's a closer look at the salary changes:
Carol Folt, UNC-Chapel Hill: no raise; salary remains at $632,810.
Randy Woodson, N.C. State: raise of $31,577 (4.99 percent) to $664,387*.
Philip Dubois, UNC-Charlotte: raise of $23,016 (4.99 percent) to $484,266.
Cecil Station, East Carolina: no raise; salary remains at $450,000.
Frank Gilliam, UNCG: raise of $19,468 (4.99 percent) to $409,609.
Harold Martin, N.C. A&T: raise of $18,689 (4.99 percent) to $393,224.
Sheri Everts, Appalachian State: raise of $17,828 (4.99 percent) to $375,098.
Johnson Akinleye, N.C. Central: no raise, but a $8,125 bonus (2.5 percent); salary remains at $325,000.
Alison Morrison-Sheltar, Western Carolina (acting chancellor): No raise; salary remains at $301,989.
Jose Sartarelli, UNC-Wilmington: raise of $18,612 (4.99 percent) to $391,589.
Nancy Cable, UNC-Asheville: no raise; salary remains at $330,000 (new chancellor).
Karrie Dixon, Elizabeth City State: no raise; salary remains at $259,997 (new chancellor).
James Anderson, Fayetteville State: raise of $16,872 (4.99 percent) to $354,994.
Robin Cummings, UNC-Pembroke: raise of $14,889 (4.99 percent) to $313,271.
Linsday Bierman, UNC School of the Arts: raise of $15,055 (4.99 percent) to $316,764.
Elwood Robinson, Winston-Salem State: no raise; salary remains at $291,305.
J. Todd Roberts, N.C. School of Science and Mathematics: raise of $5,982 (2.5 percent) to $245,268 plus a bonus of $5,958 (2.49 percent).
* Under the terms of his N.C. State contract, Woodson also is eligible for an annual bonus of up to $200,000, paid for by the N.C. State University Foundation, a nonprofit entity that raises private dollars for the university.