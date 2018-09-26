GREENSBORO — Two local higher education leaders have been appointed by President Donald Trump to a panel that advises the federal government on issues important to historically black colleges.
N.C. A&T Chancellor Harold Martin and Bennett College President Phyllis Worthy Dawkins are among 13 new members named to the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The appointments were announced Friday.
Martin is an A&T graduate who served as chancellor at Winston-Salem State before he was named to lead A&T in 2009. Dawkins has been Bennett’s president since 2017 after serving as interim president for a year.
In a statement, Martin said the panel supports “higher education institutions that have played vital roles in the lives of millions of students and families, in countless communities and in the success of our nation and economy. Today, HBCUs need the advocacy and leadership of this advisory panel more than ever.”
Dawkins said in a statement she was "honored" to be chosen.
Like the nation’s other historically black colleges, she added, “Bennett College … has some needs that I am confident can be properly addressed by the federal government. I am glad that Bennett College was afforded the chance to have a seat at the table for this very important advisory board.”
The board exists to increase participation of historically black colleges in federal programs and boost private-sector involvement in these schools. Its chairman is Johnny C. Taylor Jr., former CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, an organization that supports public HBCUs.
Advisory board members traditionally have been college presidents, business leaders, activists and experts in higher education.
In one of his first acts as president, Trump moved an HBCU initiative — which includes the HBCU advisory board — from the U.S. Department of Education to a more visible spot at the White House.
Though some have criticized Trump's embrace of black colleges as a series of photo ops and complained about a lack of diversity in the White House, the federal government during Trump's tenure has forgiven or deferred some federal loans made to HBCUs and once again made Pell Grants available year-round — something historically black colleges have lobbied for.