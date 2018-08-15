GREENSBORO — On the first day of a new academic year at N.C. A&T, Chancellor Harold Martin met with local reporters for about 30 minutes Wednesday. Here are some highlights from his briefing:
- Enrollment’s up: Martin said the university expects to have more than 12,000 students when A&T does its official count next month. Last year’s enrollment of 11,877 was a school record.
Longer term, according to the revised strategic plan A&T’s trustees adopted last month, the university wants to have 14,000 students on campus by 2023.
“What you will see from our university going forward is a commitment to continue to position our university to grow strategically to about 14,000,” said Martin, who added that A&T will continue to invest money in new faculty and new facilities to accommodate this growth.
- New buildings: Martin said A&T expects to open its new student union in early September and break ground later this year for a new $90 million engineering research center. A&T started work last month on a new agricultural pavilion, the first phase of a planned $12.3 million upgrade of the University Farm.
- New dorms, too: A&T announced plans earlier this year to build a 440-bed residence hall on Bluford Street near Harrison Auditorium. Martin said that A&T is thinking about building a second dorm next door to that one. Work on the second dorm could start right after the first dorm opens in 2020.
A&T’s residence halls are filled to capacity this fall, Martin said, even after the university’s real estate foundation bought nine nearby apartment buildings over the summer for campus housing.
- More parking: A&T is eyeing property near campus for a parking lot, possibly the university’s second parking deck. Martin declined to identify the potential site.
- No. 3 in research: A&T faculty members won nearly $64.3 million in research contracts and grants during 2017-18, which keeps the university third in annual research awards in the UNC System behind only UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State. “Based on the strategic investments we continue to make in our institution,” Martin said, “we expect that (ranking) to continue to occur.”
- He said it: “We are much more confident today that what we set our minds to, we will achieve,” Martin said. “As I said to our faculty and staff … (Friday), we are out of the convincing business. We know that things we set out to do … we will accomplish those things.”