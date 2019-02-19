GREENSBORO — Former first lady Laura Bush and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will lead off the next season of the Guilford College Bryan Series.
The lecture series also will bring historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, actress Sally Field and author Colson Whitehead to Greensboro during the 2019-20 season that starts in September.
The new lineup, announced Tuesday night, also features a venue change. The Bryan Series expects to move the lectures scheduled for 2020 to the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Greensboro.
Here’s the Bryan Series lineup for 2019-20:
Sept. 10: Laura Bush was the nation’s first lady from 2001 to 2009 during the presidency of her husband, George W. Bush. An advocate for education and health care causes, Bush has traveled to about 80 countries. Since leaving the White House, she has written a best-selling memoir as well as a children's book with one of her daughters.
Oct. 2: Justice Stephen Breyer has served on the U.S. Supreme Court since 1994. Appointed to the high court by President Bill Clinton, Breyer previously sat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. He was a professor at Harvard Law School for nearly 30 years.
Nov. 12: Doris Kearns Goodwin has written seven bestselling books featuring U.S. presidents and presidential families. She won a Pulitzer Prize in 1995 for her book about Franklin D. and Eleanor Roosevelt during World War II. Her latest, “Leadership in Turbulent Times,” focuses on presidents Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson.
March 24: Sally Field has worked as an actress for six decades. She won Academy Awards for “Norma Rae” (1980) and “Places in the Heart” (1985) and an Emmy for her work on the TV miniseries “Sybil” (1977). She was nominated for a Tony Award in 2017 for her role in "The Glass Menagerie." Her new memoir, “In Pieces,” came out late last year.
April 23: Colson Whitehead is the author of six novels, including “The Underground Railroad,” which won both a Pulitzer Prize and a National Book Award. His next book, “The Nickel Boys,” a look at life in the South under Jim Crow, is due out this summer.
The next Bryan Series season will start out in a specially configured space in the Greensboro Coliseum, its home since 2014. The two events set for 2020 will be held in the Tanger Center, which is scheduled to open in March.
Current Bryan Series subscribers can renew their season tickets starting in March. New season subscriptions will go on sale in the spring followed by single-event tickets later this year.
For more details, visit bryanseries.guilford.edu.
The current season concludes in two months with a talk by long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad. She'll speak at 7:30 p.m. April 11 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Guilford alumnus and former longtime Board of Trustees chairman Joseph Bryan Jr. established the lecture series in 1994. The first event featured New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman, who spoke in Dana Auditorium in 1996.
The series moved to the former War Memorial Auditorium in 2005 for nine seasons before relocating to the coliseum next door.
Past Bryan Series speakers include former President Bill Clinton, former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev, five Nobel Prize winners and a long list of journalists, historians, authors, political figures, entertainers and scientists.
The college said the lecture series has 2,150 subscribers for the current season.