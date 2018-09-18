GREENSBORO — Now that she’s no longer working at ESPN, sports journalist Jemele Hill promises that she’ll be “quiet as all get-out on social media.”
Hill’s kidding, of course. While she gained fame at ESPN for her writing, reporting and hosting “Sports Center,” the sports network’s flagship show, it was her Twitter comment about President Donald Trump that gave her notoriety.
At N.C. A&T on Tuesday, Hill talked about sports, social media and life after sports. More than 600 people turned out to hear from the woman who in May was named the 2018 Journalist of the Year by the National Association of Black Journalists.
The event was moderated by Darryl Klugh, who earned a pair of engineering degrees from A&T while starring in football. Klugh now owns his own engineering firm in Washington, D.C.
Here are some highlights of their hour-long and wide-ranging conversation:
On that Trump tweet: A year ago, ESPN reprimanded Hill for writing on Twitter that the president was “a white supremacist.” ESPN and Hill took a lot of flak, and Trump’s press secretary suggested that the network fire Hill.
A month later, ESPN suspended her for two weeks for a tweet about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Friday was the last day of her 12-year run at ESPN.
On Tuesday, Hill said she had no inkling that her tweet about the president would become a national topic of conversation.
“It was just being caught up in the rabbit hole, in a back and forth with somebody … who didn’t have good sense … ” she said with a laugh. “Not to mention that I didn’t think I was saying something that people didn’t know.
“I’ll be the first to tell you that that’s not something a working journalist should do,” Hill said. “That’s not to say I regret what I said. But that’s not our role in this profession. Our activism is our reporting. It’s bringing awareness to certain issues.”
On Nike’s new ad campaign: Sports apparel company Nike made headlines this month when it featured former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in its 30th anniversary campaign for its famous “Just Do It” slogan.
Kaepernick has been outspoken against racial injustice, and his appearance in the ad led some people to burn their Nike shoes and gear in protest. Nike’s sales, meanwhile, shot up.
Nike made a business decision, not a moral one, Hill said, and the company knew exactly what it was doing. Kaepernick’s jersey remains popular though he hasn’t thrown an NFL pass in two seasons, and Nike figured correctly that it could reach young people who value authenticity and social justice.
“For every one of those morons who burned their Nikes,” Hill said, “there were 10 other people willing to buy five or six pairs.”
“Nobody burned their Jordans!” Klugh said.
“I didn’t see one pair of LeBrons … being burned. They were burning their mall-walker specials!” Hill said as the audience laughed.
On social media: It has been both positive and negative for journalists, Hill said.
On the plus side, social media sites give writers a chance to show off their best work. Hill said she is reading a lot of work by journalists she might not have found otherwise.
But Facebook and Twitter and other platforms spread misinformation faster than it can be shot down. That’s troubling, Hill said, especially when some of that fake news is coming from the government.
“That’s making our jobs (as journalists) a lot harder because they’re openly lying to people,” Hill said. “And because distrust of the media is at an all-time high — not that we didn’t have a hand in that — people don’t trust the information they’re given.”
Any advice for young athletes? The odds of becoming a pro athlete are about the same as getting struck by lightning — not good, in other words, Hill said. But there are a lot of jobs in sports, especially for young people with college degrees.
There’s sports journalism, of course. There’s also coaching, sports marketing and working for college athletic departments.
“I’d encourage all of the student-athletes here to continue to explore careers within sports that don’t have to deal with you physically putting your body on the line for the rest of your life,” Hill said.
What’s next for her? Hill and her best friend from college, who’s also a journalist, formed a production company several years ago. They’re considering a number of series, documentaries, scripted and non-scripted shows but haven’t settled on anything yet. There’s a thirst in Hollywood for stories about people of color, Hill said, and she sees a “tremendous opportunity” to write about her community.
But she doesn’t plan to stray too far from her sportswriting roots.
“I’m going to always keep a foot in sports journalism,” said Hill, who wrote for the News & Observer of Raleigh before becoming the nation’s only black woman sports columnist. “It’s something I’ve loved my whole life. It comes as naturally to me as breathing.”